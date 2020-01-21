Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises approximately 1.8% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.46. 1,527,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $221.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.34.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.