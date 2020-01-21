KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $83.89 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $83.89 million and $7.86 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.03657920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

