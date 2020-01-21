Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.65

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 24528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kura Oncology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

