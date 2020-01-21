Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $45.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $45.15 million and $5.58 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Tidex, Coinnest and Gate.io. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03662687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,925,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,833,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Coinrail, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Liqui, Bancor Network, ABCC, AirSwap, OKEx, Kucoin, Livecoin, DragonEX, TDAX, Poloniex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, DEx.top, Bithumb, Huobi, Coinone, Neraex, Coinnest, Gate.io, GOPAX, Tidex and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

