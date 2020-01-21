Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up about 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSTR traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. 273,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

