Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. 8,333,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,763,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

