Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 37,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. 10,176,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,558,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

