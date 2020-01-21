Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 31,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

