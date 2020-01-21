Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ducommun by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ducommun by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 64,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

