Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,257,557 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

