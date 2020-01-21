Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.63. 12,979,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,431,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

