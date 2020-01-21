Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 12,484,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

