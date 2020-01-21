Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lennar has increased its dividend by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. 1,072,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. Lennar has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

