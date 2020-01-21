Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.