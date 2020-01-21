Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 334,469 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. 3,776,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

