Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 1.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Gartner by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

