Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $8.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.40. 3,107,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $169.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

