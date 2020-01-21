Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 84,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,090. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit