Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 84,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,090. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

