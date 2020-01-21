Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. 231,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

