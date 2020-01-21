Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 2.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after buying an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Tower by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,562,000 after acquiring an additional 331,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.73. 1,699,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.