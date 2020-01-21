Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.58

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 46870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.