Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.58

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 46870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
