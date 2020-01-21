Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Boeing by 760.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 98.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.97.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $10.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.37. 19,295,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,698. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.29. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $305.75 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.