Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 527 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 8.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $986,601,000 after purchasing an additional 79,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $321.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $325.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,096 shares of company stock worth $56,758,009. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.70.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.