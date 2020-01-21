Lipe & Dalton Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 349,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,073. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.