Lipe & Dalton Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,605,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,318,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $17.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.66 and a 200-day moving average of $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

