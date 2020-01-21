Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.40

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.40 and traded as low as $68.29. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 240,215 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. Analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.6500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

