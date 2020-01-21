Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 34.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $110,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,162,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

