Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.40. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

