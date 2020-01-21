Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Trading 0.9% Higher

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.08.

Madison County Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

