MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4,351.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,298,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,269,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $1,761,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 29.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

