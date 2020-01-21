Maker (MKR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $465.90 million and $4.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for $471.13 or 0.05457855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026854 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,907 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bancor Network, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinMex, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

