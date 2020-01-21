Matrix Trust Co Has $5.23 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned approximately 2.35% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of JKK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.61. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.33 and a 1-year high of $220.91.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

