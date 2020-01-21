Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,659. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

