McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,424. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit