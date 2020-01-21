McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,424. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

