Medlab Clinical (ASX:MDC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Medlab Clinical Limited (ASX:MDC) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 61,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Medlab Clinical Company Profile (ASX:MDC)

Medlab Clinical Limited, a medical research and development facility, engages in nutraceutical products and pharmaceutical research businesses in Australia. The company develops bio-therapeutics for chronic kidney diseases, pre-diabetes/obesity, depression, musculoskeletal muscle loss associated with ageing, and non-opioid pain management.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medlab Clinical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medlab Clinical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.