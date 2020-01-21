Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $14.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.46. The company had a trading volume of 585,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,574. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.21 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $322.82 and a 12 month high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.29.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

