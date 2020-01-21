Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP Buys Shares of 126,994 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Progressive makes up 7.3% of Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

PGR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

