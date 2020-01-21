Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.37.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.37. 636,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

