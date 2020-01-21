Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 260,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 135,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.71 million during the quarter.

About Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

