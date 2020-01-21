Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 259,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE ATI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 1,508,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,987. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.