Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 1,431,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.