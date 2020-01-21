Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 214,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 101,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. 1,910,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,699. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

