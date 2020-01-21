Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after buying an additional 257,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after buying an additional 111,491 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 336,867 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 1,329,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,474. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

