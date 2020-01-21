Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 66 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3M by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $33,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

