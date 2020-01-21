Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 549 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 11,968,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.