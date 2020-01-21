Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. 2,173,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,194. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

