Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. 2,173,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,194. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit