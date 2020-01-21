Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 84 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.07. 1,277,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.88 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

