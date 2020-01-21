Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 417,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 191,749 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 512,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 155,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,767 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 268,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

