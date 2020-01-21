Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. 336,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,941. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

