MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $10.78 on Tuesday, hitting $313.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,295,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $305.75 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.97.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.